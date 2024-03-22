Becky Lynch On Trish Stratus In WWE: “I Think She Wants To Come Back Again”

The “Cheap Heat” podcast featured an interview with WWE superstar Becky Lynch, who discussed her new book, “Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl.”

While watching Lynch and Trish Stratus compete in a steel cage match at last year’s WWE Payback, Peter Rosenberg happened to be sitting next to Seth Rollins. After Seth’s big match, Rosenberg wondered how it felt to watch that match.

On the match with Status:

“I love that match. That’s gonna go down as one of my favorite matches. One of the matches that I’m most proud of. I love that match. I felt very in it the whole time too. I think that’s how I measure how good a match is, is how present I feel in it because you know, sometimes you’re thinking about things because you have to think about a lot. It’s easier to kind of get lost in the present tense of a match when it’s on pay-per-view because you’re not so beholden to advertisements and things like that. You have more freedom in that because usually you have to be thinking about break spots. You have to be thinking about going off air if you’re in the main event on a TV show. With pay-per-view you get that freedom to breathe and enjoy and be present. That’s one of those matches where I really felt in it. I really enjoyed it the whole time.”

On if Trish enjoyed the match, she said, “Yes, she was.”

Rosenberg said he hoped that was not the end of Trish in WWE. Lynch said, “I don’t think so, I think she wants to come back again.”

