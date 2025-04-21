Becky Lynch On Whether Her Return To WWE At WrestleMania 41 Is Full-Time

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion “The Man” Becky Lynch made her highly anticipated return to the company at WrestleMania 41 on Sunday, where she teamed up with Lyra Valkyria to capture the Women’s Tag Team Titles. Following the event, she participated in the WrestleMania 41 post-show, discussing various topics, including her year-long hiatus from WWE.

Lynch said, “Oh, it was amazing. It was amazing, I wouldn’t give [it] back for the world. You know, getting to get her into activities and into school, and all those things that have a routine… and it’s been the best, you know? It’s the most important think I’m ever going to do. And I love my family more than anything, and the thing I love next to that is wrestling. And so to be able to be here and come back, it’s really quite amazing, especially next to this woman here. Because she is amazing, she’s so incredible. I told her this before before I left, I didn’t know if I was coming back because… I said, ‘You’re my biggest hope for the future.’ We’ve already taken this women’s division and wrestling to heights never thought before. And she’s so dedicated, she’s so passionate, she’s so good. She’s so smooth, that the world is her oyster. So to be able to be here on her first WrestleMania, to be a contributing factor to her walking out of WrestleMania as Lyra Two-Belts. Let’s hear it for her.”

On why now was a good time to return:

“Well, it’s WrestleMania, isn’t it? [laughs] And Lyra needed a partner. Bayley unfortunately got taken out yesterday, we all saw that. So there wasn’t much time to prepare. But she’s going to call and ask for something, and I am proud of her, I would be there in a heartbeat. And I was already here watching my husband main event WrestleMania last night in a hell of a match. That match was insane, it was amazing. I’m so proud of all my people. Lyra, my husband; it’s a great weekend for The Man.”

On if this is a full-time return:

“Yeah. The Man don’t do part-time. Come on now. When I go, I go hard. And I go until I can’t go no more. Or until I take another break.”

You can check out Lynch’s comments in the video below.

