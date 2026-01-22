Becky Lynch Opens Up About Historic Dublin SmackDown Appearance

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch spoke with The Irish Sun about various topics, including the fans’ amazing reaction to her SmackDown segment in her hometown of Dublin, Ireland.

Lynch said, “They used a lot of profanity. They may have said, ‘Shut the F up.’ But they didn’t say ‘F.’ They said the other word. I came out with sunglasses. You couldn’t tell that, behind those sunglasses, there was tears in my eyes that this huge moment that I had always wanted had finally happened. And to hear the response from the crowd, to be the first woman to walk out there while we were live on SmackDown, was absolutely incredible, and then beyond that, I got to tell them everything that I really thought and how they didn’t deserve it and they didn’t appreciate me, and that felt even better.”

On taking a one-year hiatus from WWE in Spring 2024:

“I took a year off when I felt like I was away from her too much, and it was getting too much for me. I said, ‘Hey, look, I need a bit of time for myself,’ and the company and Triple H was amazing with that. He had no problem; he understood. Seth (Rollins) is out injured right now, so he’s getting all that daddy-daughter time.” Lynch continued, “It kind of balances itself out because I’ve been on tour over here, but she’s got dad at home looking after her, and she’s got grandma out there, so it’s great. We’re very lucky.”