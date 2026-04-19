Becky Lynch Reveals Truth Behind Seth Rollins Injury Story

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion “The Man” Becky Lynch appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet to discuss various topics, including the difficulty of lying about Seth Rollins’ injury.

Lynch said, “Not hard to the public. I mean that with love for everybody, but that’s what we do. The job is acting. I’m letting you in on a story, here is the story that we were telling. To our friends and family, that was a little bit trickier. Yeah, that was the hard part.”

On who knew:

“Roux, she knew. A few of our friends and family. I let my mom know, she wasn’t gonna tell the dirt sheets. His mom knew, yeah, but the worst part was I had people texting me. Bianca was texting me. She was like, ‘I think Colby got hurt. Do you want me to go check on him?’ I was like, ‘Ah, no, that’s okay. I’m sure he’ll text me back whenever he is ready.’ She was like, ‘Oh, are you sure? Oh, wait, no, I think this might be a work now, never mind. I’ll stop asking.’”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)