Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark Announced For Next Week’s WWE RAW

You can officially pencil in one of the featured matches scheduled for next week’s WWE Monday Night Raw show.

During the post-Money In The Bank 2023 episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network television program, Becky Lynch came to the ring for a promo segment.

“The Man” would go on to call out Trish Stratus, who came out with a face protector on after suffering a “broken face” at the hands of “Big Time Becks” at Saturday’s premium live event at the O2 Arena in London, England.

After their verbal back-and-forth on Monday’s post-MITB edition of Raw, it was announced that Becky Lynch will be going one-on-one against Zoey Stark on next week’s show.

Check out video footage of the segment setting up this match below.