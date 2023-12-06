Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of “The Iron Claw” Film About The Von Erich Family

A24 has released new behind-the-scenes footage from the upcoming film “The Iron Claw,” which tells the story of the Von Erich family.

A24 financed and produced the drama, which was written and directed by Sean Durkin. Tessa Ross, Derrin Schlesinger, and Harrison Huffman are producing alongside A24. Access Entertainment and BBC Films helped House Productions develop the film.

The synopsis for the movie says, “Based on the true story of the Von Erichs, the film follows the rise and fall of the family dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day.”

The cast includes Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich, Jeremy Allen White as Kerry, Harris Dickinson as David, Holt McCallany as Fritz Von Erich, Maura Tierney as Doris Von Erich, Aaron Dean Eisenberg as Ric Flair, and Kevin Anton as Harley Race. One of the producers is AEW World Heavyweight champion MJF.

The film will be released in theaters across the country on December 22.

There is some behind-the-scenes footage of how the film was made, as seen below in this first-look video: