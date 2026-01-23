Beyond Wrestling Wildest Dreams Results – January 23, 2025

On Friday, January 23rd, Beyond Wrestling returned to Somerville, MA, for its big event, “Wildest Dreams.” The event streamed live on IWTV.
The main event of the show saw Krule put his IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship on the line against Gabby Forza.
We also saw Bobby Orlando put the Wrestling Open Championship on the line against DJ Powers & Eye Black Jack, Jonathan Gresham square off with Ryan Clancy in a Modern Age Grappling Rules match, Starstruck compete in a four-way tag match, Liviyah face off with Kaitlyn Marie, Aaron Rourke square off with Kylie Alexa, Big Business and The Stetson Ranch face off in a trio of singles matches, Oxx Adams go one-on-one with Dezmond Cole, and Tyree Taylor meet Gabriel Skye in the spotlight match.
- Spotlight match: Tyree Taylor def. Gabriel Skye
- Oxx Adams def. Dezmond Cole
- TJ Crawford def. Bobby Casale
- Brad Hollister def. Brian Morris
- Steve Stetson def. Love Doug
- Aaron Rourke def. Kylie Alexa
- Liviyah def. Kaitlyn Marie
- Starstruck (Anthony Greene & Channing Thomas) def. Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King), Wrench & Resolve (Erik Chacha & Jake Gray), and Ichiban & Brando Lee
- Wrestling Open Championship: Bobby Orlando (c) def. DJ Powers & Eye Black Jack to retain the Wrestling Open Championship
- Modern Age Grappling Rules match: Jonathan Gresham def. Ryan Clancy
- IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship: Krule (c) def. Gabby Forza to retain the IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship