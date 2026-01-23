Beyond Wrestling Wildest Dreams Results – January 23, 2025

On Friday, January 23rd, Beyond Wrestling returned to Somerville, MA, for its big event, “Wildest Dreams.” The event streamed live on IWTV.

The main event of the show saw Krule put his IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship on the line against Gabby Forza.

We also saw Bobby Orlando put the Wrestling Open Championship on the line against DJ Powers & Eye Black Jack, Jonathan Gresham square off with Ryan Clancy in a Modern Age Grappling Rules match, Starstruck compete in a four-way tag match, Liviyah face off with Kaitlyn Marie, Aaron Rourke square off with Kylie Alexa, Big Business and The Stetson Ranch face off in a trio of singles matches, Oxx Adams go one-on-one with Dezmond Cole, and Tyree Taylor meet Gabriel Skye in the spotlight match.