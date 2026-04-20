Bianca Belair Breaks Silence After WrestleMania Pregnancy Announcement

Bianca Belair has opened up following her surprise appearance at WrestleMania 42, where she revealed she is expecting her first child.

Before the Night Two main event, Belair joined John Cena in the ring and addressed the crowd, thanking fans for their continued support during her absence before sharing the personal news.

Following the moment, Belair took to Instagram to reflect on the experience and the emotions surrounding it.

“I was so nervous to pop my little private bubble and share this moment but I’m so overwhelmed and truly overjoyed with the outpouring love and support. I was literally shaking and crying backstage before I came out.”

Belair also acknowledged the difficult journey leading up to the announcement, hinting at personal challenges behind the scenes.

“This year has been so hard in ways you guys just REALLY don’t even know but everything TRULY happens for a reason. There has been so many twists and turns but ending here has made it all worth it.”

She closed her message with reassurance for fans regarding her future.

“I’ll be back! But until then enjoy this ride with me!”

The announcement marked one of the most heartfelt moments of WrestleMania 42 weekend, drawing a strong reaction from the live crowd and fans around the world.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more WrestleMania 42 fallout and updates.