Bianca Belair Comments On Finger Injury, Uncertain For WWE SummerSlam

WWE star Bianca Belair spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS about various topics, including the incident involving her finger.

Belair said, “I broke it in three places and the joint. It healed, but it won’t bend. You can’t wrestle with a straight finger because it’ll break again… I can’t even sew right now. I can’t even make gear.”

On if she’ll appear at Summerslam:

“We’re on the tail end of this healing process, so we might have time. But you never know. Crazy things happen.”

On taking advantage of her time off:

“I needed this break. I’ve been going for the past five years nonstop in the title picture, filming reality TV shows and appearances. I think I had over 300 appearances in one year.”

As previously reported by PWMania.com, WWE is already laying out potential main events for SummerSlam 2025.