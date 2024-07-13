Bianca Belair Reveals Advice She Received From John Cena When She Needed It The Most

WWE star Bianca Belair recently spoke with US Weekly at the L.A. premiere of Netflix’s Receiver on a number of topics including the advice she received from 16-time World Champion John Cena at a time when she needed it the most.

Belair said, “The biggest gem he ever gave me was after SummerSlam in 2021 when I lost in 26 seconds, I had just main evented WrestleMania, I won a title, I was on a huge roll, had all this momentum, and then lost in 26 seconds. I was so defeated.”

“He pulled me aside and really spoke life into me, he told me about the ins and outs of the business and how to go from the bottom to the top. You saw him do that over and over in his career, he was always reinventing himself.”