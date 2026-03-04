Bianca Belair Shares Update On Recovery From Finger Surgery

As seen at WrestleMania 41, Iyo Sky successfully retained the Women’s World Championship in a triple-threat match against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair. However, the bout came at a cost.

Belair has been sidelined since the match due to a broken knuckle. While she has remained visible on WWE programming—most notably serving as the guest referee at WWE Evolution—the injury required surgery, which she underwent in February 2026.

Belair recently shared an update on her recovery through Instagram stories, posting videos that documented the difficulty of her rehabilitation process. She explained that stiffness continues to be a major challenge following therapy sessions.

“Most days after therapy this is what happens. My finger just stiffens back up. It feels like I’m constantly starting over and every time it’s painful,” Belair wrote. “Every hour I’m trying to move it so eventually it won’t be this way. Also, trying to keep scar tissue from forming again.”

Despite the setbacks, Belair also expressed gratitude toward fans who have reached out with support during her recovery.

“I see your DM’s and I appreciate the love and concern for my health. Especially to the Dad who said his 9-yr-old son prays for me every night!”

Belair has not announced a timeline for her in-ring return, but the update highlights the intense rehabilitation process she is undergoing as she works toward regaining full mobility in her finger.