Big AEW Talent Signing To Be Revealed At AEW Full Gear 2023

Tony Khan has announced a new “#AllElite” signing.

On Wednesday, the AEW President surfaced via social media to announce the addition of a new member to the AEW talent roster, who will be revealed at this Saturday’s AEW Full Gear 2023 premium live event at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA.

“AEW has agreed to terms with one of the world’s best wrestlers, a pro who is known + respected by virtually every AEW fan,” Khan wrote. “They’ll come to LA to sign their contract THIS SATURDAY 11/18 on ppv at AEW Full Gear! See you TONIGHT on TBS for the final AEW Dynamite before Full Gear!”

Check out the announcement below.

