Big E Says People Were Sending Ridge Holland Death Threats After Getting Injured

WWE star Big E recently appeared on Hot 97, where he talked about a number of topics including how Ridge Holland is a good dude and how people need to leave him alone as he was receiving death threats.

Big E said, “Yeah, we worked together before, and he’s a good dude, so I didn’t want him to feel bad. He actually sent me a box of meat rub. That’s how us men, that’s how we settle things, that’s how we smoke the peace pipe. He sent me a bunch of beef. But I don’t really eat red meat like that, so sent it to Johnny [Davenport]. It’s no hard feelings, things just went awry. There’s no malice, he didn’t mean to hurt me. He was posting that people were sending him death threats. Things go awry in wrestling. It happens. He didn’t mean it, we’re cool, it’s fine. Leave that man alone.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)