Big E Sends Warning About John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar At Wrestlepalooza

g E joined Sam Roberts and Megan Morant on a special preview edition of the Raw Recap podcast to break down the five-match card for tomorrow’s inaugural Wrestlepalooza premium live event. The former WWE Champion gave his thoughts on the storylines, tensions, and potential outcomes, offering an insider’s perspective on the historic show.

The conversation opened with the reunited Usos taking on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Big E questioned the cohesion between Jimmy and Jey, pointing out their recent lack of unity. “Tag team wrestling is about being on the same page… but right now, we’re not seeing that,” he said. He contrasted that with Breakker and Reed, calling them “two absolute killers” who are young, hungry, and fully aligned. Megan Morant added that Jimmy has accused Jey of acting like Roman Reigns, while Big E speculated that Jey may view teaming with his brother as “a step backwards” after his singles run in the main event spotlight.

Attention then turned to the mixed tag team match, featuring CM Punk and AJ Lee vs. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. Big E admitted AJ’s return still surprised him after over a decade away from the ring. “For the longest time I thought she was completely done… because of her neck, honestly, because of her past issues with management in WWE,” he said. Calling her impact “undeniable,” Big E predicted the love from fans and teaming with Punk would fuel her comeback.

On the Women’s World Championship match, Big E highlighted the technical showcase fans should expect. “This is the match that I think is going to be truly a barn burner,” he said. “I hope we get 30 minutes out of this one from bell to bell. These two women are going to put on a clinic.” He added that for Iyo Sky, winning multiple world titles is what elevates a career to the elite level.

Discussing the Undisputed WWE Championship match, Big E emphasized Drew McIntyre’s hunger. “Since the Punk feud, I’ve thought Drew McIntyre is going to be a world champion again,” he said. “Drew is ready. Man, Drew is hungry… I think a lot of his motivation comes from feeling like he doesn’t get respected.” He contrasted that with champion Cody Rhodes, praising his role as the company’s spokesman but questioning whether his many outside commitments could eventually become a distraction.

Finally, the panel looked at John Cena’s retirement tour match against Brock Lesnar. Big E described Lesnar as the most intimidating opponent in wrestling. “Honestly, when I think about all the uncomfortable moments in wrestling… It’s all Brock Lesnar. It’s all Brock,” he said. “That blend of power and speed… I don’t know what this man is made of because I see no decline.” Big E warned that Cena fans “might need to say a prayer,” as this bout is set to be brutal, physical, and one of the most uncomfortable yet must-see matches of the event.