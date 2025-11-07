WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (11/7/2025): Greenville, S.C.

The blue brand fallout from WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event goes down tonight, as WWE SmackDown is LIVE at 8/7c on the USA Network and Netflix from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.

Advertised for the November 7, 2025 episode:

* Cody Rhodes to appear live

* Giulia (c) vs. Chelsea Green (Women’s U.S. Title)

* Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax

* Rey Fenix vs. Talla Tonga

* Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. TBA (U.S. Title Open Challenge)

