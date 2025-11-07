WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (11/7/2025): Greenville, S.C.

By
Matt Boone
-

The blue brand fallout from WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event goes down tonight, as WWE SmackDown is LIVE at 8/7c on the USA Network and Netflix from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.

Advertised for the November 7, 2025 episode:

    * Cody Rhodes to appear live
    * Giulia (c) vs. Chelsea Green (Women’s U.S. Title)
    * Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax
    * Rey Fenix vs. Talla Tonga
    * Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. TBA (U.S. Title Open Challenge)

Join us here tonight for the best LIVE WWE SmackDown results.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR