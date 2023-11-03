Big Match Added To Saturday’s AEW Collision, Updated Lineup

A new match is official for this week’s AEW Collision.

Ahead of Saturday night’s installment of the weekly two-hour AEW on TNT program, the company has announced the addition of a big eight-man tag-team match.

The match will feature FTR & LFI vs. AEW World Tag-Team Champions Ricky Starks & Big Bill and The Gates of Agony.

Previously announced for the show is Lance Archer vs. Darby Allin, The Acclaimed celebrate National 69 Day and Swerve Strickland vs. AR Fox.

