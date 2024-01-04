Big Match Added To TNA Hard To Kill 2024

Another big match has been announced for the first TNA pay-per-view of the New Year of 2024.

On Thursday, TNA Wrestling announced the addition of Josh Alexander vs. Alex Hammerstone for their upcoming TNA Hard To Kill 2024 pay-per-view on January 13 at The Palms in Las Vegas, NV.

Check out the announcement below, and check back here on 1/13 for complete TNA Hard To Kill 2024 results coverage from Las Vegas, NV.