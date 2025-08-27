Big Matches & Multiple Segments Just Added To Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

By
Matt Boone
-

The lineup for tonight’s AEW Dynamite show continues to take shape.

Ahead of the post-Forbidden Door: London episode of the weekly All Elite Wrestling on TBS and HBO Max program, which airs live at 8/7c from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA., a new title tilt and three additional segments were added to the show.

Now confirmed for tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Philly:

* AEW Trios Championship: The Opps vs. Ricochet & The Gates of Agony
* Mercedes Mone Championship Celebration
* We will hear from FTR & Stokely Hathaway
* We will hear from AEW World Champion Hangman Page
* Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia
* Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford vs. Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale
* All Star 8-Man Tag: Brodido & JetSpeed vs. Don Callis Family
* Falls Count Anywhere: Darby Allin vs. Claudio Castagnoli

Join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR