Big Spoiler On Planned Surprise For Tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble

A familiar face to longtime AEW fans is expected to turn up at the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event this evening.

Ahead of tonight’s highly-anticipated WWE Royal Rumble 2024 PLE, Fightful Select is reporting that Jade Cargill is expected to make her in-ring debut.

The former AEW TBS Women’s Champion with a one-loss record in the promotion is expected to make her official WWE wrestling debut in the Women’s Royal Rumble match this evening at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL.

Cargill has been training at the Performance Center in Orlando, FL since joining WWE several months ago.

