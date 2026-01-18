Billy Gunn Addresses His Current Status With The Acclaimed

Pro wrestling legend Billy Gunn appeared on the All Real Wrestling podcast to discuss several topics, including his current status with The Acclaimed.

Gunn said, “I am not a part of the Acclaimed right now. They are having their own little difficulties right now to try to figure out who’s, whatever, the best wrestler live and the the pride, and they’re trying to work out their conflict. Until they work out their conflict, they don’t get me. So, you know, I’ve tried to talk to them enough that…they’re not listening anymore. So, once they do that, I just go away. I’ll come back whenever I think I need to come back, you know, when they when the things kind of straighten out a little bit.”

On how he got his “Daddy Ass” nickname:

“I think my kids and the Acclaimed. It’s a natural thing, right? Because in AEW, I’m everybody’s dad for some reason. You know, I’m the Acclaimed’s dad. I’m my own kids’ dad. I’m my students’ dad. I’m like everybody’s dad. And then it just goes right hand-in-hand with the Mr. Ass; of course nobody wants to drop that. So we have to keep that into play. So it just you know, Daddy Ass was just a natural thing with The Acclaimed and what we were doing at the time.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

