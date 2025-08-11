Bishop Dyer Believes AEW Could Benefit From WWE–ESPN Streaming Changes

Former WWE star Bishop Dyer, also known as Baron Corbin, recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics.

He talked about WWE’s new agreement with ESPN, which will allow WWE’s main roster pay-per-view events to be streamed on the new ESPN app starting in 2026. Dyer expressed his belief that this deal creates an opportunity for AEW.

Dyer said, “They’re rocking the boat, they’re kind of pissing some people off, some people love it. You can’t win, obviously everyone with every decision you make, but I think that creates opportunity for AEW. I think for someone who is not going to pay the $30 a month for ten PLE’s from WWE for ESPN, maybe they’re looking for an alternative. If AEW is just staying consistent, staying in their lane and doing them, continuing to do what they’ve been doing over the last six months, which I think has been incredible, I think they will continue to gain followers, and some of those followers and viewers are going to be from WWE who are tired of paying extraordinary prices for tickets. They’re tired of having to continue to buy seven different apps to watch the product.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.