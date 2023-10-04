Bobby Lashley Calls The Hurt Business One Of The “Extreme Highlights” Of His Career

Bobby Lashley recently appeared as a guest on 100.7 The Bay for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Lashley commented on The Hurt Business.

“I never put things as this is better than that. But I could put a category of some of my extreme highlights of my career. And, of course, winning a WWE Championship is one of those. But I put the Hurt Business right up there because it was something that just moved a lot of people in a very challenging time because we were running it during the pandemic and we were running it during like COVID and everything was going all over the place. And it was that one thing that you can turn on TV and just get a refreshing get a good feeling about. There’s so many people who call, send me DMS, sent me messages and everything and talk to me about how impactful that was for them. So and then and then just the group of people that I was with, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric, and MVP, those three guys were good friends. They were close friends. And it’s always it’s always exciting when you’re able to do big things with people that are close to you. So, of course, that time of my career was and will always be something that I hold near and dear to my heart.”

You can check out the complete interview below: