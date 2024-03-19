Booker T Addresses Reaction To Him Talking About Recent CM Punk Incident

Booker T has commented about the reaction online to him talking about nearly getting into it with CM Punk off-camera at a recent WWE NXT taping.

The two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend and WWE NXT commentator spoke about the reaction to the comments on his latest “Hall Of Fame” podcast.

“I saw somebody said, ‘I just want to see you and CM Punk have a fight.’ Look, me and CM Punk, we won’t be having a fight, okay? I want to let everybody know out there, I have no ill will towards CM Punk,” he said. “Contrary to popular belief, I consider CM Punk a friend. So when I’m saying something about CM Punk, do not take it literally, like the internet and these sites do. Don’t take it seriously. Don’t jump into that mud. If you hear me say anything here on ‘The Hall of Fame’, it’s show-related.”

He continued, “I’m trying to entertain my fans. I’m trying to entertain the fans that’s watching this. I’m trying to give you guys a moment where you ain’t got to think about that kind of stuff. Alright? So let me say something about CM Punk, Corey Graves, Michael Cole, Brad [Gilmore], don’t jump into the Internet mess, alright? So let’s just get that out there right now because that story, that 40-second story that people wrote, it was clickbait. That’s what it was, more than anything. Did I put it out there? Did I say it, as far as I had a beef, I was going to run up? Yeah. I said it. I’m entertaining, guys.”

On social media, Booker T reiterated the same sentiment.

“People are making an issue of a 40 second clip out of a 2 hour show… the dispute between CM Punk could’ve been over a banana in catering hahah,” he wrote on X. “Y’all are making much to do about nothing. 😂😂.”

People are making an issue of a 40 second clip out of a 2 hour show… the dispute between @CMPunk could’ve been over a banana in catering hahah. Y’all are making much to do about nothing. 😂😂 https://t.co/RLyYHBRlyl — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) March 15, 2024

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)