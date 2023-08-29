Booker T Believes CM Punk Got Off On The Wrong Foot, Why Younger AEW Talent Don’t Trust Him

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed AEW ALL IN and the fallout on the latest “Hall of Fame” podcast. He also discussed the most recent backstage incident involving CM Punk.

Booker T was asked why he believes the AEW’s younger talent will not listen to CM Punk:

“The first thing I said about CM Punk when he came into AEW, I said for guidance, he’s the guy there going to be looking towards, you know, as far as leadership, and he’s in that position, and when you’re in that position and you having, you know, bickering back and forth between you and the young guys opposed to trying to bridge that gap, you know, it’s gonna be that problem.”

Booker continued, “I say that because I was the older guy going into TNA and I’m gonna tell you right now, I had to earn Samoa Joe’s respect. I had to earn AJ Styles’ respect, Roode. I wanted those guys to know that I was on their team and on their side, because I made my money. People talk about when I came into TNA, I wasn’t making a whole lot of money when I went there. It wasn’t about the money at all at that time. I always say I was making more money on WWE royalties than I made my whole time in one year with TNA. No joke No joke, seriously, so getting those guys to trust me is what I had to do and I really think CM Punk got off on the wrong foot as far as that goes.”

Perry and Punk are currently suspended, pending the results of an investigation.

You can check out the complete podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)