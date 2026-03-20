Booker T Believes Ronda Rousey Won’t Be In AEW Long

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed various topics on his Hall of Fame podcast, including Ronda Rousey’s departure from the wrestling industry.

Booker T said, “Tony Khan’s trying to move the needle in any way possible. I mean, Ronda Rousey’s agent called Tony Khan and said ‘Hey, Ronda’s available. Is there any interest in bringing Ronda into AEW Revolution? It’s coming up that could be something big.’ I think somebody, Tony Khan is going to jump all over that, just like he did. And one thing — you know what, I can’t hate on it. I mean, I’m not all that pleased about the way Ronda Rousey left the business or anything like that. I’m not all that pleased about the way Ronda Rousey left the business or anything like that. I’m not please at some of the statements that she made as far as wrestling goes. But people are going to be people. I can’t hate on Ronda Rousey coming back and getting a payday from Tony Khan.”

On Rousey’s AEW appearance:

“Everybody needs money. Ronda Rousey needs money just like everybody else. And that’s the only reason I can’t hate. Hopefully she’ll change her ways and understand that the second time around could be the most precious one. Because it’s not going to be many more opportunities like this one right here. So I give Ronda Rousey respect for understanding that, ‘Hey, I got to get out of here and go get this bag. I got this Carano fight coming up, that money is going to be going here. Let me go talk to Tony Khan and see if I can get some of that, because he’s passing them out. So I get it. I get it. Everybody needs that money man, needs that check. So I get it.”

On her decision to sign with AEW:

“I don’t see Ronda Rousey being around AEW very long. It might be a year, it might be six months. There’s not a whole lot for Ronda Rousey to do in AEW other than win the belt.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)