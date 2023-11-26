Booker T Believes Tony Khan Is Not Worried About Spending Money On Talent Like Ronda Rousey

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to an episode of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how AEW President Tony Khan is not worried about spending money on talents like Ronda Rousey.

Booker T said, “Let me tell you something.” “You don’t think Ronda Rousey interests Tony Khan? You don’t think Tony Khan is not saying, ‘We can get Ronda Rousey. Pay her.’ Right now, Tony Khan, he’s not worrying about how much money he’s spending. I really don’t think so. I don’t think Tony Khan is really concerned about how much money he’s spending on getting these guys under that banner. I think he’s more happy having those guys around and seeing those guys as a part of AEW. That’s a notch on the belt right there snatching someone like Ronda Rousey from WWE, just being able to say that. If Ronda Rousey is smart, she’ll sign a contract too and make sure the contract is only for 10 days a year. (he laughs).”

“I think Ronda Rousey loves this business. I really do. I think Ronda Rousey understands that, you know, after all the work she’s done, from an Olympic standpoint, how hard that is from training from when she was a little girl doing this and then having that run in the UFC, you know, taking it to that level. UFC, they’re not on the road 300 days a year and then coming in jumping into this business and going, What the hell is this? We gotta get on the road. We got to drive? We got to do what? We got to eat at Waffle House tonight? That right there’s not that appeasing to most. You got to be a road warrior to actually be to pull that out. You got to be in the trenches and know you’re gonna be in the trenches forever. Like Jake the Snake said, ‘When you sign that contract, you are obligated to work every day.’ So for me, Ronda is like, I liked this WWE thing. It’s been cool having those WrestleMania moments with The Rock. That’s great, but man, I ain’t got time to be on the road every weekend. That ain’t what I want to, but for Ronda to be able to do this when she wants to do it, I think AEW is the greatest place for her to be.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.