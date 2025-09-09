Booker T Blasts Ronda Rousey, Says She Spat In The Face Of ProWrestling

Former WWE star Ronda Rousey recently made headlines with her appearance on The Lapsed Fan podcast, where she expressed frustration over her booking in WWE, specifically her feud with Alexa Bliss.

Rousey said, “The fact that they had me fighting Alexa Bliss at all was fcking ridiculous, and you wanna know why they had me against Alexa Bliss? Because she had the most merch sales at the time… Like, what the fck!? That’s your decision-making process?”

Rousey’s comments quickly drew responses within the wrestling world, including WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, who addressed her remarks on his Hall of Fame podcast.

Booker did not hold back, “Ronda Rousey is another one, man. I think the wrestling world opened the doors to her, and she just spat in the face of professional wrestling. Feels like it a little bit. That’s what she’s done. You know, it’s a reason why people don’t like her. I don’t hear any of her old comrades in the UFC saying anything good about Ronda Rousey, man… Nobody cares about Ronda Rousey but herself. She’s got a very, very high self-esteem, as far as looking at herself a certain way. But I don’t think anybody else looks at Ronda that way. I don’t know why she has so much hate and vitriol for the wrestling business.”

Booker continued, pointing out the opportunities WWE gave Rousey, “A business that let her in to go out there and have moments like at WrestleMania, you know, giving her the Rowdy Ronda gimmick right off the bat, making her something when so many other people wish they had a spotlight like that. I don’t get it… I really feel like Ronda Rousey was given everything in this business. This business opened the door for her to come in, have a great time, and make a lot of money. I can almost guarantee you this — Ronda probably made more money with WWE than she did in the UFC. And to spit in the face of that, it’s just an insult, it really is.”