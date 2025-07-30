Booker T & Brad Gilmore To Lead Three-Hour SummerSlam Pre-Show On ESPN

WWE is going all out for this weekend’s massive two-night SummerSlam event, announcing a special audio pre-show in partnership with ESPN Radio. The broadcast will be headlined by two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and his longtime podcast partner Brad Gilmore.

As first reported by Sean Ross Sapp, the three-hour pre-show special will air live on Saturday, August 2nd from 1-4 p.m. ET, just hours before Night One of SummerSlam kicks off at MetLife Stadium. The show will be available nationwide via ESPN Radio and is set to offer exclusive commentary, analysis, and hype leading into WWE’s summer spectacle.

Booker T and Gilmore currently co-host their “Hall of Fame” show on ESPN 97.5 in Houston, making them the perfect duo to bring WWE energy to ESPN’s national audience.

On Saturday, ESPN Radio will present a ‘Hall of Fame SummerSlam special’ hosted by @BookerT5x and @bradgilmore from 1-4p ET, including special guests. Confirmed guests so far include @Rosenbergradio pic.twitter.com/9YeihzP5bO — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) July 30, 2025

This year’s SummerSlam marks the first time the event will be held across two nights, taking place on August 2nd and 3rd from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The ESPN pre-show will cover a stacked card for Night One, including:

World Heavyweight Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. CM Punk

Tag Team Grudge Match: Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill

Expect in-depth breakdowns, and behind-the-scenes insight as WWE and ESPN bring fans even closer to the action.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for full SummerSlam coverage all weekend long!