Booker T: “I’m Lobbying For The Nasty Boys To Go Into The WWE Hall Of Fame”

Do The Nasty Boys deserve a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame?

Booker T thinks they do.

During the latest installment of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend and WWE NXT commentator Booker T spoke about lobbying on behalf of The Nasty Boys for a WWE Hall of Fame induction spot.

I’m lobbying for the Nasty Boys to go into the Hall of Fame. I really believe, truly in my heart, the Nasty Boys deserve a spot inside the WWE Hall of Fame. They put a lot of work in in WCW, in WWE, in WWF. They pretty much did it all. I’m hoping to see my man Knobbs and Saggs inside the Hall of Fame. I would love to see them in the Hall of Fame. My brother and I, we had so many matches with the Nasty Boys. I don’t think our careers would have been what they were without the Nasty Boys. That six-month run alone should get them in the Hall of Fame, as far as I’m concerned. It was a rough six months working with those boys. I remember almost getting into a fight with Saggs. I called a spot, I think I called a dropkick. He stopped right before I did a dropkick and I took a face-plant. I was mad about it. ‘Don’t do that again.’ He goes ‘Ohhhh’ [fakes being scared]. It was crazy.

