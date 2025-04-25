Booker T Praises Jey Uso’s Journey To The Top, Says Jey Never Forgot The Fans

On a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T shared his thoughts on Jey Uso’s emotional World Heavyweight Championship victory over Gunther at WrestleMania 41, highlighting both the moment’s significance and the toxic nature of online criticism.

Leading into the event, Jey Uso faced backlash from segments of the WWE fanbase on social media — something Booker T didn’t shy away from addressing.

“Social media, man, they will build you up just to tear you down. The thing is, Jimmy and Jey, they’ve been building these guys up and building them up, and then finally Jey gets to this spot and they want to tear him down right at the last minute, right before he had his moment.”

Despite the negativity, Booker praised Jey’s perseverance and his ability to shine when it mattered most.

“I’m just so glad and so proud that the kid stayed the course, and he went out there and did his job, and did his job well… The main lesson that they learned from Booker T was that your losses gotta be better than your wins. So let’s just go out here and do the job to the best job ability until it becomes our time, and that’s what happened. Jey went out there and did the damn thing.”

Booker also emphasized the vital connection Jey Uso has built with the WWE Universe — a factor he believes played a huge role in elevating Uso to championship status.

“As far as this business goes, the fans want to be entertained, and they want to be a part of it. There’s so many guys that go out there and concentrate on the wrestling and totally forget about the fans. That’s one thing Jey Uso has not forgotten… Everybody in that damn stadium was yeeting right along with the man because they were happy for him, more than anything.”

Jey Uso’s win marked his first singles world championship, capping off a journey that has seen him rise from tag team dominance alongside his brother Jimmy to cementing his legacy as a top-tier singles competitor.

