Booker T Promises Surprises For NXT Stand & Deliver, Talks WWE HOF Inductees

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 is going to be a good show.

Including some surprises.

WWE Hall of Fame legend and WWE NXT color-commentator Booker T spoke about fans being able to expect “a couple of surprises” at the WrestleMania XL Weekend special event from the brand.

The pro wrestling legend spoke about this, as well as his thoughts on the latest inductees for the 2024 class of the WWE Hall of Fame, during the latest installment of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On NXT Stand and Deliver: “It’s gonna be good, as well as there might be a couple of surprises you don’t want to miss out on. I’m not going to say anything, but there might be a couple of surprises — big, big, big surprises on that day.”

On Thunderbolt Patterson being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame: “That’s pretty awesome. I actually said a few words about Thunderbolt Patterson going into the Hall of Fame. He’s going to actually be there live and in person, a guy that’s paved the way for me. Thunderbolt Patterson was the guy who perhaps was in the main event of the show, and he couldn’t even sleep in a hotel in that city that night just because he was a black man. I’m sure those trips up and down that highway back then was definitely a sight to see for someone like Thunderbolt Patterson trying to make his way in this business. I’m sure he had to go in the back door more times than he had to go in the front door. But he endured that for someone like myself, so I give Thunderbolt Patterson all the praise in the world for going out there and paving the way for someone like myself. I really do, I appreciate it. He main evented a lot of those towns, man. A lot of people came to see Thunderbolt Patterson. Back then, a black man on top in this business was a rare thing. And Thunderbolt Patterson, he went through everything and was able to, you know, find his way to that spot to where he was a mainstream player. So I tell you, man, I can only imagine, you know what he had to go through but like, I can only say I think 100 times.”

On Muhammad Ali’s WWE HOF induction: “I’m definitely looking forward to seeing the champ, Muhammad Ali, right there up top. Right behind me right there as well as right immediately to my right here, where I’m throwing that jab, you know. Right on his chin, right on his chin and in the hotel of the greatest of all time, Muhammad Ali.”

Check out the complete episode of the show via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes.