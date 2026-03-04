Booker T Says Danhausen Could Be A ‘Merchandising Machine’ In WWE

The wrestling world is still buzzing after Danhausen made his WWE debut at WWE Elimination Chamber 2026, emerging from the now-infamous mystery crate in Chicago.

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T shared his thoughts on the arrival of the “Very Nice, Very Evil” character and how he believes the gimmick could thrive in WWE.

While some fans have questioned how Danhausen’s supernatural and comedic presentation will translate on the main roster, Booker T believes the character has enormous merchandising potential if positioned correctly.

“I’m not going to try to sit and speculate or anything like that, other than you know, we definitely know he could be used on AAA shows. Those guys, they got a lot of gimmicks over there. So he’ll fit right in, you know, to the AAA mode. How far are you going to go on the main roster? And you know, who you got to match him up with? What are we really trying to get out of the Danhausen character? I know it definitely could become a merchandising machine.”

Booker also addressed the criticism that often surrounds comedic or unusual wrestling characters. In his view, variety is a core part of what makes professional wrestling work.

“Wrestling is wrestling. And when you take Danhausen characters and funny stuff out of professional wrestling, you kind of lose the real meaning of what wrestling truly is in my book,” Booker said. “Sometimes it’s funny, sometimes it’s serious. There are so many different elements. So I’m not going to pre-conceive what we’re trying to get out of Danhausen. I’m going to sit back and watch and let this thing play out.”

The so-called “Danhausen effect” may have already appeared on television. On the March 2 episode of WWE Raw, Danhausen confronted Dominik Mysterio backstage and placed a “curse” on him. Later that night, Dominik lost the Intercontinental Championship to Penta, leading many fans online to jokingly credit Danhausen’s curse for the title change.

Whether comedic act, cult figure, or merchandise powerhouse, Danhausen’s WWE run is already off to a memorable start.