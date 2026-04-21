Booker T Says Fan Filmed Him In Bathroom During WrestleMania Weekend

Booker T has shared a troubling account of fan behaviour during WrestleMania 42 weekend in Las Vegas, describing what he called the worst experience he has ever had with fan interactions.

Speaking on his podcast, Booker T recalled being constantly followed and surrounded by fans, with little regard for personal boundaries.

“They were camped out everywhere… you couldn’t walk anywhere. They were following me.”

He went on to describe one incident that crossed a clear line.

“I remember a guy literally filming me in the bathroom… I just kept walking because I was so mad. He was filming me in the bathroom.”

Booker T said the overall experience left a lasting impression.

“It was the toughest time I think I’ve ever had to deal with as far as fan interaction… a lot of them were just outright disrespectful.”

The WWE Hall of Famer also detailed how the situation escalated before he had even checked into his hotel.

“I hadn’t even checked in yet, and I was getting mobbed… I’m just trying to get checked in.”

He explained the difficulty of managing fan requests in those situations, noting how quickly one interaction can lead to a larger crowd forming.

“You do it for one person, you’re going to have to do it for everybody else… it starts a chain reaction.”

Booker T ultimately pointed to a lack of security as a key issue throughout the weekend.

“I just wish we would have had better security… it was really, really bad, the worst I’ve ever seen.”

His account aligns with multiple reports of similar incidents involving WWE talent during WrestleMania week. CM Punk made headlines after knocking a fan’s phone away when the individual followed Bayley and AJ Lee in a hotel area, while Damian Priest was reportedly forced to intervene to help another talent navigate through a group of fans.

Reports indicate that talent had raised concerns about security early in the week, particularly due to unrestricted fan access in hotel lobbies and elevator areas.

As of now, WWE has not publicly addressed the growing number of incidents reported by talent during WrestleMania 42 weekend.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on this developing situation.