Booker T Sings Praises Of Kenny Omega: “He Can Work, Man”

Booker T is a Kenny Omega fan.

The two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend offered strong praise for “The Cleaner” while talking about him on the latest episode of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast.

“I’ve watched Kenny Omega perform and this dude — he can work, man,” Booker T said. “You’ve never heard me say anything negative towards Kenny Omega, just because he can work. He’s come out, he’s had his moment to where he’s not just in his wrestling mode, and you’ve got to respect a guy who wants to perform at that level as well. But inside that squared circle, Kenny Omega is second to none. He’s just that good.”

He continued, “He’s different man, he’s different. He’s set himself apart from just about everybody else out there. You know who Kenny Omega is. I’ve always said, when your name gets there before you do, you’re a star. People, I think, know who Kenny Omega is around the world,” he added, “even if they don’t watch wrestling. If they hear the name Kenny Omega, they’re going to connect him with professional wrestling. That’s the way I see it.”

Check out the complete episode of the show via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.