Booker T Talks About Current Women’s Division In WWE NXT

What does Booker T think of the current women’s landscape in WWE NXT?

The WWE NXT commentator and two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke on the latest episode of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast about the current NXT women’s division, as well as the Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James rivalry in particular.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On where WWE is going in the Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James feud: “Again, I don’t book matches. I’m sorry, guys. He doesn’t book the show. Try not to book the show because I’m a fan. I try not to ruin it for myself. I’m sitting there. I tell you, I could get the information as far as who will be going over, on a weekly basis. And for me, I don’t want to see it. I just don’t want to see it because I still want to have that feeling and that surprise, that shock feeling. It’s something that because wrestling is a feel business if you’re not feeling it when you’re watching it, you might as well not even be watching it. That’s just that’s just me. So for me, I hope, I hope, I hope they have a hell of a match. More than anything, I hope Kiana James goes out there and gets over it and shines. I hope Roxanne Perez goes out there and does her thing like I know she can. And right now, she’s in a different mode. Roxanne Perez, so let’s see how it plays out.”

On the current NXT women’s division: “I really believe this thing is helping out a whole lot. I really do because Tiffany Stratton is someone who comes from that tumbling background. You got Sol Ruca, who’s trying to make her way back from that. So many girls we have from that tumbling background in there, and they’re paying off because they have great balance, they have great timing. And the technique is something that tumblers have to have. One thing about tumblers is that they have to be flawless. One thing about tumblers is that they don’t have a chance to, you know, redo it and go over and do it a second time. And I talk about that with wrestling all the time, where I talk about it like acting. We never get a chance to say, cut, redo that, go back, and do that all over again. That’s what tumblers have in their background. For me, I was a dancer. When you’re a dancer, you have to be on time. Everybody has to be on time at the same pace, you know? Otherwise, the judges are looking at it, and you’ll lose if you’re not. So I think that right there, that’s what’s helping a lot of those girls in so many different ways. And one thing I like about these girls, too, is that many of them come from real combat fighting backgrounds. Petrovic, she’s terrific. She’s a black belt so that right there is helping a whole lot. And that’s one thing I was talking to one of the girls. I’m not going to say her name or anything like that. And I was talking to her, and I said, the one thing I always ask my students is, have you ever been in a fight before? And if they say no, I say, man, they got to do, I’m rolling classes. They got to get in there and do jiu jitsu with the got jiu jitsu night and whatnot. They got to get in there and actually get beat up hitting the mouth a little bit to know exactly how I feel. And she said, and the girl goes, well, I’ve never been in a fight before. I said, well, you don’t have to you just have to look like you’ve been in a fight. You just have to act like you’ve been in one so we can fix that, you know? But it’s just so cool getting the chance to, you know, work with these girls up close and personal.”

Check out the complete episode of the show via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to WrestlingHeadlines.com for transcribing the above quotes.