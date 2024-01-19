Booker T Talks About Vince McMahon Possibly Being Surprise Royal Rumble Entrant

Booker T wouldn’t be surprised to see Vince McMahon end up in this year’s 30-Man Royal Rumble match.

During the latest installment of his Hall Of Fame podcast, the two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend and WWE NXT commentator spoke about how he could see it taking place.

“Vince just came off a surgery,” he said. “Spinal surgery not too long ago. I don’t think Vince is going to be in the Royal Rumble [laughs].”

He continued, “I’ll tell you right now, I wouldn’t put it past him, trying to get in. I’m serious. I’m dead serious. If anybody would try to pull something off like that, it would be Vince McMahon, but I do not think you’re going to see Vince in the Royal Rumble here in 2024.”

