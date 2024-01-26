Booker T Talks Cody Rhodes/CM Punk, Hulk Hogan Rumors Heading Into Rumble

The Royal Rumble is just hours away!

Ahead of Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL., Booker T spoke about some of the top storylines and rumors heading into the big event.

Featured below are highlights from the new “Hall Of Fame” podcast episode where the two-time WWE Hall Of Fame legend and WWE NXT commentator talks about Hulk Hogan rumors and the Cody Rhodes/CM Punk dilemma heading into the show.

On whether Cody Rhodes or CM Punk should be the favorite to win the WWE Royal Rumble: “Seth [Rollins] right now is going through what he’s going through [injury], you know, right now he’s touching go you guys see on punk back you got to do something with him. You know, you just can’t let this guy sit on the shelf and do like WCW did to bring in big-name talent. Don’t do anything with them; just pay him. That’s not a word. That’s not a wise move. There are a lot of intriguing stories that we can create with CM Punk right now. So I said you definitely got to do something with the Royal Rumble. I don’t know that. I mean, is it a possibility? Yes, I say it’s a big, huge possibility. CM Punk wins the Royal Rumble, which sets him up to go into WrestleMania and all of that, but he needs to get out of those. I love all of that. So Cody is going back to back. As a lot, we got it. We have a lot of players right now. That’s what I love more than anything. WWE has so many players, and we tried to figure out what to do with them. So it’s a huge problem. And not just that, keep all of them to the point where they walk out that damn curtain. The pop is palpable; everybody’s getting pretty much the same thing. So that’s what I’m looking at. More than anything, it is the star power that WWE has. It’s like a strong deck of cards, man, you got a strong deck man that you got to play right now. So I’d say think about how to play that. Play those guys and play those guys accurately and play them well. So at the end of the day, we can win this game. It’s always about CM Punk.”

On whether Hulk Hogan could be in the Royal Rumble: “I’m gonna tell you right now Hogan won’t be in the Royal Rumble just it’s gonna be too long of a walk.”

