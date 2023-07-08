Booker T Won’t Go On The Road With NXT Unless WWE Pays Him More

Booker T is all about that paper.

And if WWE takes NXT on the road every week, he’s gonna need some more of it to continue with his role as the color commentator for the weekly TV show.

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, the two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about what it would take for him to go on the road with NXT if WWE decides to run TV shows outside of the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. every Tuesday night.

“I’m not looking to get back on the road on a weekly basis or anything like that, like in different cities. I love being in Orlando, but my thing is, man, I’m always available when I’m available,” Booker said. “If the checks are right, I’m gonna be there. That’s just the way I am. The contract could always be renegotiated. So yeah, I mean, if NXT goes on the road, just because I love it, I love being a part of that crew, I love watching those young guys go out there and perform at that level and to be a part of their growth as far as getting them ready for that next step, I’m loving that part as well. So yeah, I’m gonna stick around.”

Booker T also spoke about how he believes Vic Joseph deserves a spot on the WWE main roster.

“I want to see Vic move up, man,” he said. “I want to see Vic move to the main roster and get his flowers because Vic is good. Vic is definitely the reason I stay on point on that show [as a commentator].”

Check out the complete episode of the show via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to WrestlingNews.co for transcribing the above quotes.