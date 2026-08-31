Brandi Rhodes Reveals Why She Abandoned Plans For WWE In-Ring Return

Brandi Rhodes has opened up about why she ultimately decided against returning to the ring despite training for a potential comeback following the birth of her daughter.

During the summer of 2022, Rhodes spent time training at the WWE Performance Center and participated in practice matches as she considered resuming her wrestling career.

While appearing on Shot of Brandi, Rhodes revealed that she initially intended to make a full-time return after giving birth to her daughter, Liberty. “I wanted to come back fully, in full swing, because I had Liberty and I felt like I was ready to be back wrestling full-time. I went to the PC. They had me there for two weeks. Here’s what happened: I had a great time, and I enjoyed it so much and worked a lot with Norman, Fit, and a lot of girls who are on right now,” Rhodes said.

Despite enjoying her time at the Performance Center, Rhodes ultimately realized that balancing the demands of professional wrestling with being a mother would be more difficult than she had anticipated.

She recalled how Liberty would react whenever she finished training, which ultimately played a major role in her decision not to pursue the comeback further. “Every time I stepped out of the ring, my daughter was crying and holding onto me. It was very hard. So, I did not do the follow-up that I should have to get in the ring. I felt like I didn’t think I could do it. I don’t think I can live on a bus with this kid needing me 24/7 when I’m hurt. They don’t reach for dad, they reach for mom,” she continued.

Although Rhodes never followed through with the planned in-ring return, she has remained connected to WWE through her husband, Cody Rhodes.

Brandi has made appearances alongside Cody since his return to the company, including joining him as part of his entrance at WrestleMania 40.

Elsewhere during the interview, Brandi was asked about one of the most recognizable aspects of Cody’s appearance — his prominent “American Nightmare” neck tattoo.

Rhodes said that while she supports Cody’s right to do whatever he wants with his body, she personally might have chosen something a little smaller. “Here’s what I said to Cody about the neck tattoo: ‘It’s your body. You can do what you want with your body,’” she said. “However, I wouldn’t do it quite that large if it were me. I don’t not like it. I think it’s his personality. He did it because he’s that kind of person that he represents what he represents all the time.”

While Brandi’s 2022 training showed that she seriously considered returning to competition, her experience at the Performance Center ultimately helped her recognize that a full-time wrestling schedule wasn’t something she wanted to balance with raising her daughter.