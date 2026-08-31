Jade Cargill Bringing Back “Baddie Section” For WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event

Jade Cargill is bringing back a familiar element of her wrestling persona when WWE heads to Atlanta, Georgia, for Sunday Night’s Main Event.

The former WWE Women’s Champion took to social media on Monday to announce that the “Baddie Section” will officially return for the September 6 event at State Farm Arena.

Cargill made it clear that she’s bringing the concept back on her own terms while putting the Atlanta crowd on notice ahead of the show. “I’m tired of playing by the rules,” Cargill wrote. “I’m bringing the baddie section back because I want to and I own it!”

She followed up with another message directed specifically at fans in Atlanta. “End of story ATLANTA [WHERE YOU AT]?”

The Baddie Section was previously a notable part of Cargill’s presentation during her time with AEW. The concept featured hand-picked “Baddies” seated together at ringside before eventually developing into a larger part of Cargill’s on-screen act.

Its return comes as Cargill prepares for six-woman tag team action at WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event. Cargill will team with Michin and B-Fab to take on Tatum Paxley, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair at the event.

WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event takes place Sunday, September 6, from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.