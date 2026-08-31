Watch: Danhausen Dresses As Cody Rhodes In Bizarre Segment At WWE Live Event

Danhausen delivered a bizarre belated birthday surprise for Cody Rhodes during WWE’s live event in North Charleston, South Carolina, on Sunday.

The unusual segment took place while Rhodes and CM Punk were in the ring, with Danhausen emerging dressed as the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Danhausen went all-in on the impersonation, sporting a Cody-inspired outfit along with an exaggerated, towering hairstyle reminiscent of Guile from the Street Fighter video game series.

He then serenaded Rhodes with a rendition of “Happy Birthday” — despite Rhodes’ birthday having taken place roughly two months earlier.

The festivities didn’t end there, as Ricky Saints eventually became involved in the segment.

Unfortunately for Saints, his participation ended with him taking a cake directly to the face as Rhodes, Punk and Danhausen continued the celebration.

The segment was another example of the more lighthearted material WWE often incorporates into its non-televised live events.

Since joining WWE, Danhausen has regularly been involved in comedic antics at house shows, with his Cody Rhodes impersonation in North Charleston continuing that trend.