Braun Strowman Reveals How He Got His WWE Ring Name

Former WWE star Braun Strowman appeared on 10,000 Nos to discuss various topics, including the origin of his ring name “Braun Strowman,” which was inspired by two Major League Baseball players.

Strowman said, “They’re talking about Ryan Braun, and I’m like, ‘Braun, Braun, I’m kind of brawny,’ and then literally they transition right after that and they start talking about Marcus Strowman, the baseball player.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)