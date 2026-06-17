Braun Strowman Shares Story Behind His Rapid WWE Rise

Former WWE star Braun Strowman appeared on the show 10,000 Nos to discuss various topics, including getting his start in WWE as one of Adam Rose’s rosebuds.

Strowman said, “I’ll give you an exact example of taking a little opportunity and making something out of it. When I was in developmental in NXT in Orlando, one, it was rough. I broke two ribs seven days into the business, then, like 9 months later I ruptured my L5S1 that completely paralyzed my left leg. I had emergency surgery, I got 85% of it back. So my entire career I wrestle on TV, 10 years main roster, I had 15% atrophy in my leg the whole time. But talking about right place, right time, there was a guy at the time named Adam Rose, and his gimmick was this party guy, and he had this party bus and a group of motley crew, random people. In his entrance, he’d come out with all these people dancing, he’d climb up on the ropes and then trust fall back into us. I was gifted the part of catching him and was wearing this Fisher Price Roman Spartan plastic outfit, and Vince saw me out there goofing, and it was like, ‘Who the hell is that, and why is he doing this?’”

On making the most of his opportunity as a rosebud:

“So I literally took this tiny goofy opportunity to do something on TV, and I showed out, made the most out of it, and it caught the boss’ attention, and he literally, at that time I had four wrestling matches in my entire life, he said ‘I see something in you, I know you don’t know what you’re doing, we’re gonna learn on the road,’ and he debuted me the Monday Night Raw after SummerSlam, four matches in my entire career.”

On getting pranked by Vince McMahon:

“It was a random Raw. I was wrestling Rhino at the time, and Vince liked to goof off, and we call rib, play pranks on me. So he would do goofy stuff on me on live television. He’s like literally radios to the ref, and he says, ‘Tell him to bump Rhino roll out of the ring and cut a promo. And I go, I was like what does he want me to say? He said just cut a promo.’ And I was like ‘so Heath Slater’s his tag partner at the time and Heath’s running around on the floor running his mouth doing this, and I’m like going on the fly on the fly. Get the microphone. I was like ‘Look Heath, there’s two things that you can do. You can sit on this floor and shut up, or you can get in this ring and get these hands like your partner.’ And we came in the back, and it was trending worldwide to get these hands on stuff. And then I had to fight tooth and nail for two weeks to get them to do merch with it. They didn’t want to do merch with it. And then it was the number one piece, number one selling piece of merch for a year and a half.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes)