Braun Strowman’s ‘Everything On The Menu’ Picked Up For Second Season

The USA Network sent out the following press release:

USA NETWORK ORDERS SECOND SEASON OF EVERYTHING ON THE MENU WITH BRAUN STROWMAN

Series Marks USA’s Latest Unscripted Hit Under the Expanding VERSANT Entertainment Portfolio

New York, NY — JANUARY 15, 2026, 12pm ET — USA Network announced today that it has renewed culinary travel series Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman for a second season with 12 new episodes. The series, which launched in October of 2025, quickly resonated with viewers and became a standout performer within USA’s growing slate under VERSANT.

Across its first eight premiere episodes, in the 18-49 demo, Everything on the Menu ranks as one of cable television’s highest rated new shows of 2025 and was the #1 entertainment show across all of cable in its regularly aired time slot.

“Adam, aka Braun Strowman, has won the hearts and inspired the tastebuds of our audiences with Everything on the Menu,” said Val Boreland, President, Entertainment, VERSANT. “I’m hoping for a dinner invite in season 2 so I can experience his culinary genius firsthand.”

“I’ve been so blessed to perform in front of massive crowds over the years, but getting the chance to travel the country, sit with people at their tables, hear their stories, and taste the meals that mean the most to them has been life changing,” said Adam Scherr, Host of Everything on the Menu with Braun Strowman. “I know fans know me from the ring, the ‘Monster Among Men,’ but this experience has let me show the world who I really am, and I’m a big softie on the inside. I’m humbled and incredibly grateful that I get the chance to do what I love and hopefully put a bunch of smiles on peoples’ faces, and food in their belly, along the way.”

The series features Adam Scherr, widely known to fans as WWE legend Braun Strowman, as he steps outside the ring and into kitchens across America. Each episode sees Adam diving into the signature dishes that define a city’s flavor and meeting the people who bring those meals to life. Season one visited eight cities, including Fort Worth, Washington D.C., Orlando, Las Vegas, Chicago, Milwaukee, New Orleans and Tampa.

Everything On The Menu with Braun Strowman is produced by WWE and Bright North Studios and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. Paul Levesque, Lee Fitting, Marc Pomarico and Ben Houser executive produce for WWE. Matthew J. Braley, Adam Scherr, Nick Antonicelli, Morgan Hertzan, Shawn Efran and Azadeh De Leon serve as executive producers for Bright North Studios.