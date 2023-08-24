Bray Wyatt Unexpectedly Passes Away Aged 36

We are saddened to learn that WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt (Windham Lawrence Rotunda) has died at the age of 36.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H announced the news via Twitter.

There are currently no other details available. Wyatt had been out of action with an illness since late February, and it was recently reported that he was getting closer to being cleared, with creative plans in the works for him.

Everyone at PWMania.com extend our heartfelt sympathies to his friends and family.

The following is Triple H’s statement:

“Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda – also known as Bray Wyatt – unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time.”

PWMania.com will continue to follow and update as the story develops.

