Bret Hart Blasts Hulk Hogan Over WrestleMania IX Fallout In New Netflix Documentary

Bret Hart has revisited one of the most controversial moments of his career, delivering a blunt assessment of Hulk Hogan in the new Netflix documentary Hulk Hogan: Real American.

The documentary, which features interview footage recorded before Hogan’s passing in July 2025, explores the fallout from WrestleMania IX and the events surrounding the WWF Championship change that night.

Hart recalled returning backstage after defeating Yokozuna for the title, only for Hogan to insert himself into the situation moments later and walk out as champion.

“I was different than Hulk Hogan… Hulk Hogan was Elvis Presley. I was the Robert De Niro of wrestling.”

According to Hart, he initially believed Hogan would support his run at the top of the company. However, a backstage interaction quickly changed that perception.

“I remember walking up to him… I stood up with my hand out to shake his hand for about 30 seconds, but he wouldn’t even look at me.”

Hogan addressed the claim in the documentary, suggesting there may have been another explanation for the moment.

“I can’t imagine doing that intentionally… maybe I had an off day… I don’t know.”

Hart said that exchange made it clear to him that his time as champion was already under threat.

“I got the belt… and I’m the enemy now.”

The documentary also revisits the finish of WrestleMania IX, where Mr. Fuji interfered in Hart’s match with Yokozuna, leading to Hart losing the title before Hogan quickly defeated Yokozuna to win it.

Hart did not hold back in his assessment of how the situation played out.

“Came up with such a phony… match… the kind of match that Hulk would dream up.”

He later offered his most direct criticism of Hogan.

“He was a good guy once upon a time… but in the end…”

Hart’s comments reflect the long-standing tension surrounding the decision, which has remained one of the most debated finishes in WrestleMania history.

Wrestling writer David Shoemaker, also featured in the documentary, supported Hart’s view of the situation, describing the moment as a quick transition designed to move the championship back onto Hogan.

Hogan, meanwhile, acknowledged the controversy but framed the decision as one ultimately made by Vince McMahon.

“Vince ultimately made the decision for Hulk to win the title at Mania.”

Hart closed by reiterating his belief that the move would have long-term consequences.

“I said it’s gonna backfire… and it’s gonna be really bad.”

The documentary is now streaming on Netflix and offers a detailed look at one of the most polarising moments in wrestling history.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more wrestling news and features.