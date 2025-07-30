Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart: His Biggest Rivalries

Bret “The Hitman” Hart is one of the most prominent figures in professional wrestling. He was a master of in-ring psychology, a technical marvel, and a captivating storyteller who contributed to improving WWE (formerly WWF). His matches combined athleticism with great emotional depth. You could say that his legacy is built on the rivalries that defined both his career and the eras themselves.

Bret Hart’s Legacy and the Rise of Wrestling in Canada

Bret Hart was the first major Canadian wrestler and brought credibility to the sport in a time when wrestling was deemed a gimmick. This is one of the reasons why wrestling kept growing in the country and inspired a lot of young people to try out, whether they have ambitions for the WWE or professional wrestling.

Today, that impact is still felt. WWE RAW saw a 29% viewership increase in Canada in July 2024, and by 2025, it ranked as the 5th most-watched show nationally. Local promotions like Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling are thriving, with talents like Josh Alexander, Kyle O’Reilly, Ethan Page, and Karmen Petrovic continuing the tradition Bret helped build.

While Bret Hart’s legacy helped elevate wrestling in Canada, it was his legendary rivalries that truly cemented his place in wrestling history.

Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels: Styles and Egos Collide

If one rivalry defines Bret Hart’s WWE career, it’s most certainly his clash with Shawn Michaels. This tale, sometimes referred to as a war between tradition and evolution, was as authentic behind the scenes as it was riveting in the ring.

The feud’s climax? Survivor Series 1997 in Montreal. The “Montreal Screwjob”—Vince McMahon’s controversial ending awarding Michaels the win—is a major wrestling moment. Its aftermath was huge, reshaping WWE’s creative path and leading to the Mr. McMahon character that powered the Attitude Era.

But even before that night, Bret and Shawn were creating classics. The Iron Man Match at WrestleMania XII, a 60-minute battle showing their stamina and storytelling, is a prime example. Bret, known for his strict approach, faced off against Shawn’s high-flying flair and charisma. And the tension wasn’t just for show; their on-screen chemistry was heightened by their backstage rivalry.

Even now, this rivalry sparks lively debates among fans and analysts. Sports and entertainment outlets, such as Sports Illustrated and Bleacher Report, often revisit the story, highlighting its importance in WWE history.

Bret Hart vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin: The Anti-Hero Emerges

Another cornerstone? Bret’s feud with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. This rivalry birthed what some would call the greatest match in WWE history and ignited a significant shift in the industry’s moral landscape.

Their WrestleMania 13 submission match is legendary, almost mythical. The image of a bloodied Austin refusing to give in to the Sharpshooter is unforgettable for fans. The double-turn—Bret as the heel, Austin as the babyface—was executed masterfully, showing wrestling’s storytelling potential.

This rivalry, in many ways, was a passing of the torch. Bret was the old guard: a pure technician valuing honor. Austin was the rebel, signaling the Attitude Era’s dawn. Their chemistry was undeniable, and the physicality of their matches always felt important and real.

It also highlighted Bret’s ability to elevate other performers. By pushing Austin, Bret solidified him as a future star, reinforcing his own position as a ring general and storyteller.

Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart: Family, Betrayal, and well…Redemption?

In a world of manufactured drama, the Hart vs. Hart story stood out because it felt so genuine. Bret’s younger brother, Owen Hart, emerged from his sibling’s shadow in a plotline that combined family loyalty and fierce competition.

Their rivalry started at Royal Rumble 1994 after Owen turned on Bret, blaming him for holding him back. WrestleMania X witnessed a match widely considered a technical showcase. In a surprising turn, Owen’s clean victory over Bret propelled him from tag team participant to a significant singles competitor almost overnight.

This feud possessed layers of emotional, athletic, and psychological elements. Real-life familial aspects were woven in, making each promo and match something you had to see. It is a prime example of professional wrestling serving as both a compelling performance and a truly moving story.

Their cage match at SummerSlam in ’94 only further intensified the compelling nature of their rivalry. While the setting was brutal, it was the narrative and emotional component that truly captured the attention of the audience. Even after their fight ended, the Hart brothers remained associated as symbols of wrestling excellence.

The Broader Impact of Bret’s Rivalries

Bret’s rivalries extended beyond personal vendettas, significantly impacting modern wrestling. Each feud revealed a different facet of Bret – the technical master, the impassioned patriot, the betrayed sibling. Whether as hero or villain, Bret exuded an authenticity audiences connected with.

How modern storylines develop owe a lot to these clashes. Contemporary rivalries in different leagues frequently adapt storytelling strategies that Bret helped to pioneer. New fans who find wrestling through internet media can gain more understanding by examining previous matches for historical relevance or even from a sports betting standpoint.

Bret “the Hitman” Hart was a storyteller inside the ring. His battles with Michaels, Austin, and, most notably, Owen produced performances that continue to have an impact on wrestling today.

Even with changes in the ring, the essence of the story, and intense rivalry is alive. As future stars tie up their boots, they will follow after a competitor whose rivalries transformed professional wrestling. And for those who are still watching and analysing the matches, Bret Hart is unquestionably the best there is, was, and will ever be.