Brie Bella Opens Up On Transition From Wrestling To Motherhood And Reality TV

WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella (Brie Garcia) appeared on an episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, where she discussed various topics, including her transition from wrestling to reality TV and becoming a mother.

Bella said, “Being a pro wrestler and then a reality star and then becoming a mom, finding that identity was hard.”

She continued, “I didn’t know like how do I be the old Brie, mix it with the new Brie. But it was hard to lose baby weight. It was hard for me to keep up with all the girls. I wanted to be an excellent mother and a wife, but I didn’t want to lose my momentum in the game, but I did.”

On shifting into her soft girl era:

“My 30s were definitely figuring out more identity, but towards the end of my 30s, I feel like I started to do this shift into my soft girl era everyone always kind of saw what I loved which was nature being in a more slow paced life. But I feel like maybe in the last year you guys have visually really seen the shift.”

