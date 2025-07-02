Britt Baker Reportedly Seeking AEW Exit Amid Ongoing Uncertainty

Former AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker is reportedly looking to part ways with All Elite Wrestling, according to a new update from @WrestleMobs via Bodyslam.net.

Speculation surrounding Baker’s AEW future first began earlier in 2025, with rumors suggesting she “might be done” with the promotion due to a series of internal issues. At the time, conflicting reports indicated that her contract was still active and had “quite a while” remaining, leaving the door open for a potential return.

However, the latest report states that sources have confirmed Baker is actively seeking her release from AEW. Despite this, the company is said to have no plans to grant her release at this time.

Baker, who originally signed a five-year deal with AEW in 2021, is believed to be under contract until at least 2026—possibly longer, depending on whether time is added for injury-related absences.

Adding fuel to the speculation, Baker recently posted a cryptic quote via her Instagram story, sharing a message from Kobi Simmons that many fans interpreted as a reflection on her current situation:

“A bottle of water can be $1 at a supermarket, $3 at the gym, $5 at the movies, $6 on a plane… Same water. The only thing that changed its value was the place. So next time you feel your worth is nothing, maybe you’re at the wrong place.”

Baker, one of the foundational stars of AEW’s women’s division, has been off television for several months. Her absence, combined with this latest report, raises further questions about her long-term status with the company.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for ongoing updates on Britt Baker and all things AEW.