Brock Lesnar And Paul Heyman Spotted In Las Vegas Ahead Of WrestleMania 42

WWE is set to hold its two-night WrestleMania 42 on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Several WWE stars and other notable personalities have been spotted in Las Vegas ahead of the event.

According to PWInsider.com, WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar have been seen in the city. The report also noted that “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, Jimmy Hart, Dink the Clown, and Nick Hogan have been in town as well.

Heyman and Lesnar are both scheduled for the Premium Live Event (PLE), with Lesnar set to face Oba Femi, while Heyman will be in his corner. Heyman’s clients, Logan Paul and Austin Theory, will compete in a six-man tag team match alongside IShowSpeed against LA Knight and The Usos at the event. Additionally, Heyman is involved in the storyline for the match between Seth Rollins and GUNTHER.

Duggan is scheduled to sign and take photos at WWE World on Sunday. The participation of the other individuals has not yet been announced for WWE World.